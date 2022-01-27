MOHAMED SALAH

"Of course, I want to win something with the national team. It's my country, what I love the most. This trophy for me, would be completely different, would be the closest one to my heart. We were close before to win this African Cup, but we gave it everything. We were not lucky to win it, but it's OK, now we are here in the new one and we have to fight for it. We have to give it everything to win it, and I'm sure the players have the same feeling."