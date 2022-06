Rwanda played against Senegal today in a great game.

Rwanda were only able to produce 3 shots throughout the game, and neither went on target.

On the other side, Senegal produced a lot of opportunities and only one of them found the back of the net.

Until the 90+6', Senegal got a penalty awarded and Sadio Mané was able to perfectly colocate the ball and give Senegal the win.

The game ended 0-1.