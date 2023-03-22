Riyad Mahrez, Sadio Mané, Mohamed Salah and Victor Osimhen are all on beIN SPORTS as qualifying continues for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations

World-class African soccer is back on beIN SPORTS from Thursday March 23rd with the resumption of qualifying for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, taking place in Ivory Coast in January and broadcast in North America exclusively on beIN SPORTS.

The success of Morocco in the 2022 FIFA World Cup highlighted the fantastic teams and global megastars from Africa. They are all on display over the next week across beIN SPORTS with Match Day 3 and Match Day 4 of AFCON 2023 qualifying.

Senegal will be continuing their defense of the AFCON title, Egypt will be looking to find their way back to the limelight after missing out on the World Cup, while Algeria want to restore regional bragging rights, currently owned by their rivals from Morocco.

All will be on beIN SPORTS along with the powerhouses of Ghana, Nigeria and Ivory Coast.

Key Matches

Thursday March 23rd

4:55PM ET - Algeria vs. Niger - beIN SPORTS

Friday March 24th

11:50AM ET - Ivory Coast vs. Comoros - beIN SPORTS

2:50PM ET - Egypt vs. Malawi - beIN SPORTS

Monday March 27th

11:50AM ET - Niger vs. Algeria - beIN SPORTS XTRA

11:50AM ET - Guinea-Bissau vs. Nigeria - beIN SPORTS

Tuesday March 28th

11:50AM - Mozambique vs. Senegal - beIN SPORTS

2:50PM ET - Comoros vs. Ivory Coast - beIN SPORTS XTRA

3:50PM - Libya vs. Tunisia - beIN SPORTS

Stars to Watch

Sadio Mané - the Senegal forward has had a season-to-forget so far, with the former Liverpool man missing out on the World Cup with injury and also much of his first season in the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich. Now is the time for Mané to rediscover his form with his country before leading the quest of a Bundesliga and Champions League double for Bayern.

Riyad Mahrez - the Manchester City midfielder is still an inspirational figure for club and country. Mahrez has four Premier League titles with Leicester City and Manchester City as well as being a winner of the 2019 AFCON title.

Victor Osimhen - The Nigeria forward is arguably the hottest player in club soccer right now netting 21 Serie A goals to all but hand the Italian league title to Napoli for the first time in 23 years. This sees the former Lille striker being linked with every big club in $200 million summer moves.

Mohamed Salah - It's time for Mohamed Salah to get The Pharaohs back on track. The recent past has been rough on Egypt, losing to Senegal both in the last AFCON final and also World Cup qualification. Egypt desperately need the version of Salah that inspired Liverpool to a historic 7-0 victory over Manchester United.