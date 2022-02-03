ANTONIO CONCEICAO

Head Coach, Cameroon

"We know that [Mohamed Salah] is one of the greatest players right now in European and world football. We know that he is a player who can make a difference. There will be no special plan [to stop] him."

"Of course, we know the offensive strength of Egypt through Salah, who can decide a match by himself with a stroke of genius. We know that. We also know the dynamics of our rivals, but we will concentrate on our match. We will put our tactics in place to deal with these facts, and to be a balanced team to compete with our opponents. That's what we'll aim to do."

