Nigeria kept their perfect pace in AFCON 2021 by defeating Guinea-Bissau 2-0, advancing to the Round of 16 of the tournament as the leader of Group D.

The first goal came after a collective touch and it was finished by Umar Sadiq at the 56th minute.

William Troost-Ekong sealed the deal after finding a ball that bounced back from the crossbar and easily pushed it in.

Nigeria have won their last 4 games in the CAF Africa Cup of Nations, their last longer winning streak was from 29th January 2013 to 26th June 2019, a run of 6 games.