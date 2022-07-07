Nigeria got their first win at WAFCON against Botswana July 8, 2022 00:11 8:50 min Nigeria got their first win at the Women's African Cup of Nations (WAFCON) after beating Botswana 0-2.Ifeoma Onumonu (21') and Christy Ucheibe (48') scored the goals for the reigning WAFCON champions. Nigeria WAFCON -Latest Videos 8:50 min Nigeria got their first win at WAFCON 11:55 min South Africa qualified to the WAFCON quarterfinals 1:00 min Fernandes to wear No.8 for Man Utd 1:35 min Ronaldo 'granted extra time off' 4:06 min Injured Nadal out of Wimbledon 2:46 min Gomez extends Liverpool deal 8:11 min Suarez rules out River move 1:44 min Barca still waiting after Lewy bid 0:22 min Atletico move made sense to Witsel 7:57 min Battaglia sacked by Boca Juniors