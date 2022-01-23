Nigeria down to 10 men as Iwobi is sent off January 23, 2022 21:24 2:59 min Alexander Iwobi is sent off at the 66th minute. Nigeria Tunisia Alex Iwobi AFCON AFCON 2021 -Latest Videos 1:05 min Sergio Ramos scores his first PSG goal 9:38 min Tunisia to quarterfinals after eliminating Nigeria 1:28 min Verratti, right place at the right moment 2:59 min Nigeria down to 10 men as Iwobi is sent off 1:15 min Mskakni sends a dagger to Nigeria 13:56 min Drama: Burkina Faso to QF after PKs against Gabon 14:04 min Trabzonspor beat Galatasaray right at the whistle 12:13 min Montpellier survive at the very end over Monaco 1:06 min Own goal ties it for Gabon in dramatic fashion 1:05 min Burkina Faso close to scoring in a 'wow' play