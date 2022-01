A solitary goal by Mohamed Salah was the difference between Egypt and Guinea-Bissau in the last game of the day in Africa Cup of Nations.

The Liverpool striker scored in the 69th minute to give his team the 3 points which puts them second in the group, behind Nigeria, before facing Sudan, who are last with 1 point.

Guinea-Bissau 0-1 Egypt

