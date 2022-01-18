Naby Keita gives hope to Guinea January 18, 2022 18:10 2:01 min Naby Keita pulls one back for Guinea and the game is now 2-1 AFCON Guinea Zimbabwe AFCON 2021 -Latest Videos 2:01 min Naby Keita gives hope to Guinea 3:12 min Zimbabwe extend their lead with Mahachi's goal 2:45 min Musona gave the advantage to Zimbabwe 0:29 min Rumors: Traore on Barca radar 1:47 min Ronaldo: Four or five more years 1:07 min Lewandowski retains FIFA award 6:26 min Burkina Faso 1-1 Ethiopia 8:23 min Cameroon got a draw against Cape Verde 3:38 min Garry Rodrigues equalizes against Cameroon 3:06 min Getaneh Kebede scores for Ethiopia