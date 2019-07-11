Nigeria captain John Obi Mikel spoke to the media after Tuesday's dramatic 2-1 win over South Africa.

The Super Eagles secured their passage to the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations after William Troost-Ekong bundled in from a corner in the 89th minute.

Mikel called on his teammates to draw upon the achievements of six years ago to help Nigeria win the continental title for a fourth time.

"Hopefully, we can we can repeat our winning mentality of 2013," said the Trabzonspor midfielder ahead of Sunday's semifinal clash against the of Thursday's Ivory Coast-Algeria game.

Asked about facing either side, the 32-year-old said Nigeria are confident of securing a place in the final.

"We beat Ivory Coast in 2013. We beat Algeria also, last year I think. So, we've beaten them before. So why not? We can do it again."