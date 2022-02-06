Sadio Mane made up for an earlier penalty miss with the decisive spot-kick as Senegal claimed their first Africa Cup of Nations title with a 4-2 shoot-out win over Egypt.

The Lions of Teranga were beaten in the 2019 final by Algeria, but they belatedly got their hands on the trophy at Olembe Stadium on Sunday with a dramatic shoot-out victory after a largely dour goalless 120 minutes.

Mane saw an early penalty saved by Mohamed Abou Gabal and he was fortunate to still be on the pitch for the spot-kicks having avoided a second yellow card for a clear dive.

The Liverpool forward had the last laugh, though, powering low past Abou Gabal after Edouard Mendy had kept out Mohanad Lasheen's tepid effort from 12 yards to send the traveling Senegal fans into raptures.

Penalty shootout:



120:47 PENALTY SCORED! Senegal 0(1) - 0 Egypt

Goal: K. Koulibaly

121:42 PENALTY SCORED! Senegal 0(1) - 0(1) Egypt

Goal: Zizo

122:33 PENALTY SCORED! Senegal 0(2) - 0(1) Egypt

Goal: A. Diallo

123:35 PENALTY MISSED Senegal 0(2) - 0(1) Egypt

Penalty Miss: Mohamed Abdelmonem - Saved

124:30 PENALTY MISSED Senegal 0(2) - 0(1) Egypt

Penalty Miss: B. Sarr - Saved

125:29 PENALTY SCORED! Senegal 0(2) - 0(2) Egypt

Goal: Marwan Hamdy

126:40 PENALTY SCORED! Senegal 0(3) - 0(2) Egypt

Goal: B. Dieng

127:32 PENALTY MISSED Senegal 0(3) - 0(2) Egypt

Penalty Miss: Mohanad Lasheen - Saved

128:53 PENALTY SCORED! Senegal 0(4) - 0(2) Egypt

Goal: S. Mané



Post-match insights:

Senegal have failed to score in 3 of their 7 games, only Egypt (4) have failed to score more often in the CAF Africa Cup of Nations this season.

Egypt have failed to score in 4 of their 7 games, more often than any other team in the CAF Africa Cup of Nations this season.

Senegal are undefeated in their last 7 games in the CAF Africa Cup of Nations, their longest unbeaten streak in the competition (since at least 2009/2010).

Egypt have kept a clean sheet in 5 of their 7 games, no team has done this more in the CAF Africa Cup of Nations this season.

Senegal have kept a clean sheet in 5 of their 7 games, no team has done this more in the CAF Africa Cup of Nations this season.

K. Koulibaly attempted 97 passes in this game, the highest total for a player in the CAF Africa Cup of Nations this season.

Egypt are undefeated in their last 6 games in the CAF Africa Cup of Nations, their last longer unbeaten streak was from 12th January 2010 to 1st February 2017, a run of 11 games.