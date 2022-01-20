Ivory Coast defeated Algeria 3-1 with a solid performance that saw the current champions getting eliminated while 'The Elephants' finished the Group Stage atop of Group E. Algeria are knocked out of the Group Stage with 1 point, 5 goals against, and only 1 goal scored while Ivory Coast had 2 wins, 1 draw and a 6-3 goal difference.

Ivory Coast's goals were scored by Frack Kessié 22', Ibrahim Sangaré 39', and Nicolas Pépé 54'.

Algeria's lone goal came at the 73rd by Sofiane Bendebka.

Ivory Coast are undefeated in their last 6 games in the CAF Africa Cup of Nations, their last longer unbeaten streak was from 20th January 2015 to 20th January 2017, a run of 8 games.

Ivory Coast have scored in their last 6 games in the CAF Africa Cup of Nations, their longest run of games with a goal in the competition since a run of 9 games from 22nd January 2013 to 4th February 2015.

Algeria have failed to win in their last 3 games in the CAF Africa Cup of Nations, their last longer winless streak was from 1st February 2015 to 23rd January 2017, a run of 4 games.