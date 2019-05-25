Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita has been included in Guinea's provisional Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) squad as he continues his recovery from a thigh issue.

Keita, 24, injured his adductor muscle in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final against Barcelona at the start of May and was initially ruled out for around eight weeks.

Guinea disputed the diagnosis at the time and their hopes of taking him to Egypt were given a boost when Jurgen Klopp revealed this week that the former RB Leipzig man is ahead of schedule.

The Champions League final on June 1 is almost certain to come too soon for Keita but he was included in Paul Put's initial 25-man AFCON squad on Saturday.

Guinea take on Madagascar in their Group B opener on June 22 before matches against Nigeria and Burundi.

Borussia Monchengladbach forward Ibrahima Traore and Napoli defensive midfielder Amadou Diawara are among the players at ex-Kenya coach Put's disposal.