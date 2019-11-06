The U-23 Africa Cup Nations (AFCON U-23) is an eight-nation tournament taking place in Egypt between the 8th and 22nd of November 2019.

Not only is the competition a showcase of the best young talent in African football, but AFCON U-23 also doubles as qualification for the 2020 Olympics Games men's football tournament. The top three finishing countries will participate in next year's games in Tokyo.

Who is competing?

Eight of the strongest nations in the Africa Federation are taking part in matches that will be held in two stadiums in Cairo.

The eight nations taking part are Egypt (hosts), Cameroon, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Mali, Nigeria (holders), South Africa and Zambia.

Flashback to the last final of AFCON U23 in 2015 🔙 @NGSuperEagles U23 sealed the trophy with two goals against @LesVerts U23 🏆#TotalAFCONU23 pic.twitter.com/djczjhjwsG — CAF (@CAF_Online) October 2, 2019

These eight teams are organized into two groups of four, with the top two in each group reaching the semifinal knockout stages before the grand final.

Where can I watch it?

The 2019 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations is live and exclusive across the beIN SPORTS USA network starting on Friday November 8th with Egypt U-23 taking on Mali U-23 at 11:45AM ET / 8:45AM PT followed by Cameroon U-23 against Ghana U-23 at 2:45PM ET / 11:45AM PT.