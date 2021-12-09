Cameroon will host the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) this upcoming Jan. 9 through Feb. 6, 2022. Rescheduled twice, first due to climate conditions and then because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the long-awaited tournament will feature 24 teams, racing to take the title from Algeria, winner of AFCON 2019.

Even though the tournament has been postponed, Algeria’s 2019 victory over Egypt – on Egyptian soil, no less – has not been forgotten. Will Egypt seek revenge and reclaim the title they feel they’re owed? After all, Egypt has proven to be the most successful AFCON competitor, statistically speaking, with seven titles under their belt. Plus, with Mo Salah departing from Liverpool, to join Egypt’s ranks, the team has reason enough to be confident about an eighth victory.

But, of course, Egypt isn’t the only team boasting impressive players. Viewers will want to keep their eyes on Sadio Mane, too, who also plays for Liverpool (alongside Mo Salah) to play for Senegal in AFCON 2021. Not to mention, the formidable Riyad Mahrez is ready to defend Algeria’s title, just as Achraf Hakimi is prepared to compensate for his team’s underperformance in AFCON 2019. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Victor Osimhen are also expected to deliver jaw-dropping performances for teams Gabon and Nigeria (respectively).

When you’re planning out your schedule, be sure to mark down these promising fixtures in the first round:

○ Jan. 10: Morocco vs. Ghana – Group C

○ Jan. 11: Nigeria vs. Egypt – Group D

○ Jan. 20: Ivory Coast vs. Algeria – Group E

Ready for the games to begin?!

