Gabon beat Sudan 1-0 to maintain their unbeaten record and climb to the top of Group I of the Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying. Lloyd Palun scored in the 71st minute the goal that gave his team three points and their second victory in the qualifier.

Gabon is at the top of Group I with seven points, after two wins and a draw, followed by Mauritania (4 points), Sudan (3 points) and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (0 points).