Senegal fans share their jubilation after watching their side win the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time.

FAN 1

"Here in Dakar, it is a great joy. The national team has made the Senegalese people happy. I can't say much because, with the joy, I would risk overflowing. So I will simply say: 'Thank you very much to the national team'. It has been hard but they have put in the effort to get to this level. Bravo to our dear Lions."

FAN 2

"Congratulations to all the players. Today we are very, very happy, we have been waiting for this cup for a long time. Since 1965 until 2022 we have been participating in it. We have lost five times in the final, but this time in 2022, it is the right time. So we say thank you to the whole national team. Long live Senegal."