Equatorial Guinea became the eighth team that complete the quarterfinals of the AFCON 2021 after taking care of Mali in a penalty shootout.

Both teams battled for 120 minutes of goalless football until the match had to be decided from the 12 steps.

Both teams were offensively poor with just one shot on target per side in the whole encounter.

Equatorial Guinea have kept a clean sheet in each of their last 3 games in the CAF Africa Cup of Nations, their longest run of games without conceding a goal in the competition (since at least 2009/2010).

Hamari Traoré attempted 75 passes in this game, the highest total for a Mali player in the CAF Africa Cup of Nations this season.

Mali are undefeated in their last 4 games in the CAF Africa Cup of Nations, their last joint longest unbeaten streak was from 25th January 2017 to 2nd July 2019.

Equatorial Guinea are undefeated in their last 3 games in the CAF Africa Cup of Nations, their last longer unbeaten streak was from 17th January 2015 to 31st January 2015, a run of 4 games.

Mali have kept a clean sheet in 3 of their 4 games, only Senegal (4) have done this more often in the CAF Africa Cup of Nations this season.

Equatorial Guinea have kept a clean sheet in 3 of their 4 games, only Senegal (4) have done this more often in the CAF Africa Cup of Nations this season.

Equatorial Guinea have kept a clean sheet in each of their last 3 games in the CAF Africa Cup of Nations, a run of 385 minutes without conceding a goal.

Equatorial Guinea have failed to score in 2 of their 4 games, only Guinea-Bissau (3) and Mauritania (3) have failed to score more often in the CAF Africa Cup of Nations this season.