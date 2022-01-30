Egypt knocking at Morocco's door January 30, 2022 16:25 0:44 min Egypt knocking at Morocco's door Egypt Morocco AFCON AFCON 2021 -Latest Videos 1:15 min Salah ties it for Egypt 5:49 min Egypt - Morocco: Halftime behind the scenes 0:44 min Egypt knocking at Morocco's door 2:05 min Nadal: It's just amazing 4:16 min Hakimi provokes a penalty and Morocco hit first 11:53 min Egypt - Morocco: Presentations, Anthems and more 0:48 min Liverpool sign Luis Diaz from Porto 1:04 min Man Utd statement on Greenwood 0:34 min Rumors: Haaland's Barcelona dream 11:36 min Marseille survive and beat Montpellier in PKs