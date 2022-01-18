Highlights from the AFCON 2021 match between Ghana and Comoros.



Goals:

Comoros 0-2: E. Ben Nabouhane 4'

Comoros 0-2: A. Mogni 61'

Ghana 1-2: R. Boakye 64'

Ghana 2-2: A. Dijku 77'

Comoros 2-3: A. Mogni 85'