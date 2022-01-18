Comoros stun and kick Ghana out of AFCON with a hard-fought 3-2 victory January 18, 2022 21:26 11:16 min Highlights from the AFCON 2021 match between Ghana and Comoros. Goals: Comoros 0-2: E. Ben Nabouhane 4' Comoros 0-2: A. Mogni 61' Ghana 1-2: R. Boakye 64' Ghana 2-2: A. Dijku 77' Comoros 2-3: A. Mogni 85' AFCON Ghana Comoros -Latest Videos 11:16 min Comoros stun and eliminate Ghana with 3-2 victory 2:10 min Allevinah scores for Gabon against Morocco 9:07 min Besiktas defeat Karagumruk thanks to Batshuayi 8:32 min Teranga Lions win group after late drama 9:07 min Guinea fail to secure AFCON round of 16 ticket 2:21 min Batshuayi scores again and Besiktas is ahead 0-1 2:01 min Naby Keita gives hope to Guinea 3:12 min Zimbabwe extend their lead with Mahachi's goal 2:45 min Musona gave the advantage to Zimbabwe 0:29 min Rumors: Traore on Barca radar