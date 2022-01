Malawi completed a comeback against Zimbabwe, keeping their hopes to qualify for the next round alive.

Zimbabwe scored the first goal of the game thanks to Ishmael Wadi in the 12th minute, but two goals by Gabadinho Mhango in the 43th and 58th minute secured the 3 points for Malawi.

Malawi 2-1 Zimbabwe

This is what's coming next this weekend on beIN SPORTS channels