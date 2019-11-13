Cameroon Held by Cape Verde in AFCON Qualification Stalemate November 13, 2019 20:01 2:33 min The Indomitable Lions had to settle for a point in their first game of the 2021 AFCON qualifiers after being held to a scoreless draw against Cape Verde. Highlights Cameroon AFCON Cape Verde -Latest Videos 0:49 min Kaepernick Treatment 'Unfair' - Rapinoe 0:30 min Wenger Takes New FIFA Role 4:04 min Mastering The Black Art Of Traction Control 0:26 min LaLiga Approves December 18 El Clasico 0:49 min NWSL Star Sam Kerr Joins Chelsea 1:49 min Lyon: Manchester United Have "Priority" On Depay 0:30 min David Villa Announces Retirement 1:24 min Modric Hints At Playing In Serie A "One Day" 1:32 min Juninho Wants Benzema Back at Lyon 0:26 min NFL Invites Teams to Kaepernick Workout