Cameroon visited Cape Verde with a wish: to stay high on top of Group A. So in the 39th minute, Vincent Aboubakar scored in order to take the lead before half-time.

But, during the second half of the match, Garry Rodrigues helped Cape Verde to find the equalizer and made it 1-1.

No more goals took place and a draw was all both teams got.

Cape Verde 1 - 1 Cameroon

