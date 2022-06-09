Cameroon get off on the right foot at the AFCON 2023 Qualifiers June 9, 2022 17:28 8:26 min Thanks to an amazing goal from Karl Toko Ekambi, Cameroon beat Burundi 0-1 in their debut in the AFCON 2023 qualifiers. Cameroon AFCON -Latest Videos 8:26 min Cameroon get off on the right foot 12:34 min Venezuela are finalists after beating Colombia 8:24 min Gabon and Mauritania remain undefeated 8:32 min Algeria keep on top of Group F 2:15 min Bale interested in Getafe move? 1:14 min Modric signs new deal 0:56 min Kane bags 50th international goal 8:57 min Sadio Mané gives Senegal a late win against Rwanda 0:39 min Report: Italy 2-1 Hungary 8:05 min Zambia climb up to second place in Group H