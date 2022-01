Two goals from Aboubakar and two goals from Toko Ekambi sealed the qualification for the next round for Cameroon after defeating Ethiopia 4-1.

Hotessa scored in the 4th minute to give Ethiopia an early lead but Toko Ekambi canceled it 4 minutes later.

Aboubakar scored in the 53th and 55th minute only to Toko Ekambi to score again in the 67th minute, sealing the win for the hosts.

Cameroon 4-1 Ethiopia