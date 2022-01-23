Ismahila Ouedraogo scored the winning spot-kick as Burkina Faso beat 10-man Gabon 7-6 on penalties after a 1-1 draw to advance to the quarter-finals at the Africa Cup of Nations.

A tight game was sent to extra time after a dramatic late equaliser from the Panthers, and an even more tense shoot-out was ultimately decided by the 22-year-old Ouedraogo.

There had been a penalty in normal time after Issa Kabore was brought down by Sidney Obissa in the 14th minute, only for Bertrand Traore to slam his effort against the crossbar.

The Aston Villa man was not to be denied 10 minutes later when he ran on to a through ball from Hassane Bande and slotted in off the post past the onrushing Jean Noel Amonome.

Gabon thought they were level four minutes before half-time as a long ball from skipper Bruno Ecuele Manga found Aaron-Salem Boupendza, who cut inside and finished well but was ruled to be offside.

Obissa received his marching orders in the 67th minute after picking up a second yellow card, but Gabon still forced extra time as a 91st minute corner was headed in by Ecuele Manga, though went down as an Adama Guira own goal after diverting in off the Burkinabe midfielder.

An extra 30 minutes could not separate the sides and so the game went to penalties, with both teams scoring six of their first eight attempts.

After Lloyd Palun hit Gabon's ninth penalty against the bar, Ismahila Ouedraogo finally ended things by sending Amonome the wrong way, booking the Stallions' quarter-final place against either Nigeria or Tunisia next Saturday.

A. Boupendza attempted 5 shots in this game, the highest total for a Gabon player in the CAF Africa Cup of Nations this season.



Burkina Faso are undefeated in their last 3 games in the CAF Africa Cup of Nations, their last longer unbeaten streak was from 14th January 2017 to 4th February 2017, a run of 6 games.



Burkina Faso have scored in each of their last 11 games in the CAF Africa Cup of Nations, scoring 13 goals in that run.

Gabon are undefeated in their last 7 games in the CAF Africa Cup of Nations, their longest unbeaten streak in the competition (since at least 2009/2010).



Gabon have failed to win in their last 3 games in the CAF Africa Cup of Nations, their last longer winless streak was from 21st January 2015 to 22nd January 2017, a run of 5 games.



G. Kanga attempted 58 passes in this game, the highest total for a Gabon player in the CAF Africa Cup of Nations this season.

Burkina Faso have scored in their last 11 games in the CAF Africa Cup of Nations, their longest run of games with a goal in the competition (since at least 2009/2010).



Bertrand Traoré attempted 5 shots in this game, the highest total for a Burkina Faso player in the CAF Africa Cup of Nations this season.

Dango Ouattara has assisted 1 goal this season (1 in this game), no Burkina Faso player has more in the CAF Africa Cup of Nations.