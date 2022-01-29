Dango Ouattara scored and was later sent off as Burkina Faso advanced to the Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals with a 1-0 win over Tunisia.

Ouattara's first international goal means Kamou Malo's men will now face Senegal or Equatorial Guinea, who meet on Sunday, in Wednesday's last-four tie, although the Lorient forward will be absent after receiving a red card for a heavy aerial challenge.

Wahbi Khazri went close with a free-kick as Tunisia dominated much of the first half, yet it was Burkina Faso who went in at the interval ahead.

Ouattara latched onto Ibrahim Toure's pass, checked back inside two Tunisia defenders and fired a left-footed strike past Bechir Ben Said three minutes into stoppage time.

Tunisia thought they would be given the chance to restore parity late on when referee Joshua Bondo was encouraged to check the pitchside monitor by VAR following Soumaila Ouattara's challenge on Khazri in the penalty area, but the official stuck with his initial decision.

He agreed with VAR soon after, though, dishing out a red card to Ouattara after he had caught Ali Maaloul in the face with an elbow. Despite their numerical disadvantage in the closing eight minutes, a resolute Burkina Faso held on to book their spot in the last four.