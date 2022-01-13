Bande gives the lead to Burkina Faso January 13, 2022 20:02 1:39 min A missed interception by the keeper and Bandé scores the first goal of the match. AFCON Cape Verde Burkina Faso AFCON 2021 -Latest Videos 1:39 min Bande gives the lead to Burkina Faso 12:11 min Cameroon defeats Ethiopia 4-1 2:26 min Toko Ekambi makes it 4-1 for Cameroon 5:28 min Quick double salvo for Cameroon 1:42 min Toko Ekambi equalizes for Cameroon 2:18 min Early lead for Ethiopia against Cameroon 9:04 min AFCON referee controversy probe under way 5:33 min Ligue 1 Week 20: Best of Lucas Paqueta 11:29 min Ligue 1 Week 20: Best of Marco Verrati 1:56 min Turkish Super Lig Round 20 - Best Saves