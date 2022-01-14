Allevinah equalizes for Gabon in the final minutes January 14, 2022 21:49 3:00 min In the 88th minute, Allevinah is salvaging a draw for Gabon against Ghana. AFCON Ghana Gabon AFCON 2021 -Latest Videos 2:34 min Girotto puts Nantes level against Nice 3:00 min Allevinah equalizes for Gabon in the final minutes 2:29 min Nice takes the lead with a Dolberg goal 9:05 min Batshuayi's goal wins the game for Besiktas 2:32 min Andre Ayew opens the scoreline for Ghana 2:28 min Batshuayi puts Besiktas in front against Gaziantep 8:14 min Comeback job for Malawi against Zimbabwe 11:05 min Morocco defeats Comoros securing qualification 7:10 min Aboukhlal makes it 2-0 for Morocco 2:12 min Mhango scores again to give the lead to Malawi