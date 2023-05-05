Algeria secure quarterfinal spot in AFCON U17 after draw with Congo May 5, 2023 23:06 10:11 min The opponent of the host of the continental competition will be Morocco. With four points, Algeria finished as the second-best team in Group A, behind Senegal who secured a clear turnaround after another demonstration, this time against Somalia (3-0). AFCON Algeria Somalia -Latest Videos 10:11 min Algeria secure quarterfinal spot in AFCON U17 9:39 min Senegal ends Somalia's dream in AFCON U17 1:01 min Klopp expects Liverpool to miss out on Champions 0:46 min Manchester United can still finish in the top four 1:12 min Napoli celebrates a league title 33 years later! 9:41 min Deportivo Pereira put pressure in Group F 11:53 min Defensa y Justicia crush Peñarol (4-1) 11:18 min Paranaense come from behind to secure victory 10:02 min Patronato secure their first international win 10:33 min Racing draw against Flamengo to stay at the top