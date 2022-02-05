AFCON 2021: Cameroon's full 3rd place celebration February 5, 2022 22:39 14:20 min AFCON 2021: Cameroon's full 3rd place celebration. 🚨 WATCH THE AFCON 2021 FINAL LIVE ON FACEBOOK!! 👀 Cameroon AFCON 2021 -Latest Videos 8:47 min Monaco do the job by beating Lyon at home 14:20 min AFCON 2021: Cameroon's full 3rd place celebration 12:53 min Cameroon take 3rd with an incredible comeback 4:40 min Unbelievable: Cameroon tie it vs. Burkina Faso 1:09 min Cameroon get closer with a goal by Bahoken 1:24 min Supreme finish by Ben Yedder 1:23 min Jean Lucas scores early and Monaco are over Lyon 1:17 min Djibril Ouattara makes it 3-0 for Burkina Faso 15:43 min Burkina F. vs Cameroon: Color and highlights at HT 2:31 min Watch the AFCON Final on Facebook