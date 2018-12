Djokovic y Halep Los Mejores Tenistas Del 2018

🇺🇸 @Bryanbrothers and @JackSock are the 2018 ITF Men's Doubles World Champions!@Wimbledon 🏆@usopen 🏆#ATPFinals 🏆



Read about a hugely successful end of the season for the American duo: https://t.co/7Eih0xODaN pic.twitter.com/HNSqqBvgRI