Our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Vicente Cantatore. Coach of the #CDTenerife in the 94/95 season.



The players will be holding mourn and a minute's silence at the next #CopaDelRey match to be played in front of #Villarreal in his memory. 🖤𝗥𝗜𝗣 pic.twitter.com/AzBVF0VJJv