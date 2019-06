EE.UU se exhibe con goleada ante Trinidad y Tobago y pasa a cuartos

Tonight’s 𝐖 vs. 🇹🇹 was the largest margin of victory in the Gold Cup, in #USMNT history! 👏

🇺🇸



Final Group Play vs. 🇵🇦 🔜



Match Recap 📰 :https://t.co/jkIuggHllu pic.twitter.com/QQuFAZPoXE