⏩🌟 FINAL 1️⃣6️⃣ 🌟



🔥 #TeamCotedIvoire book their spot in the Round of 16 of the #TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 🎫 ✅ #AFCON2021 | @FIFCI_tweet pic.twitter.com/t21TrZc3c2