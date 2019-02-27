Watch live this week on beIN SPORTS

WATCH every Premier League game LIVE on beIN CONNECT
*Fixtures subject to change, please refer to our EPG for the most up-to-date TV schedule information and keep track of which additional matches are available on Xtra via CONNECT here.
Monday 25 February
- LaLiga: Leganes vs Valencia, 2:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- EFL League 1: Luton vs Coventry, 1:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- SPFL: Hamilton vs Rangers, 1:15am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Ligue 1: Nantes vs Bordeaux, 3:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Bundesliga: Hannover vs Frankfurt, 3:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- LaLiga: Atletico vs Villareal, 4:15am, beIN CONNECT
- Ligue 1: Rennes vs Marseille, 5:00am, beIN CONNECT
- Premier League: Arsenal vs Southampton, 03:05am, beIN 3
- Premier League: Man Utd vs Liverpool, 03:05am, beIN 1
- Carabao Cup Final: Chelsea vs Man City, 5:30am, beIN 2
- Bundesliga: Dortmund vs Leverkusen, 6:00am, beIN CONNECT
- LaLiga: Valladolid vs Betis, 6:30am, beIN CONNECT
- LaLiga: Levante vs Real Madrid, 8:45am, beIN CONNECT
- Ligue 1: Monaco vs Lyon, 9:00am, beIN CONNECT
Tuesday 26 February
- Super Lig: Besiktas vs Fenerbahce, 7:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Bundesliga: Leipzig vs Hoffenheim, 8:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- EFL Championship: Nottingham Forest vs Derby, 8:45am, beIN 2
- LaLiga: Girona vs Real Sociedad, 9:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Wednesday 27 February
- Premier League: Cardiff vs Everton, 8:45am, POP-Up 1
- Premier League: Huddersfield vs Wolves, 8:45am, POP-Up 2
- Premier League: Leicester vs Brighton, 8:45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Premier League: Newcastle vs Burnley, 9:00am, beIN 1
- French Cup: PSG vs Dijon, 9:10am, beIN 2
- Copa Sudamericana: Santos vs CA River, 11:15am, beIN 2
- Copa Libertadores: Caracas vs Melgar, 1:30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Copa Sudamericana: Fluminense vs Antofagasta, 1:30pm, beIN 2
Thursday 28 February
- SPFL: Hearts vs Celtic, 8:45am, beIN 2
- Premier League: Arsenal vs Bournemouth, 8:45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Premier League: Southampton vs Fulham, 8:45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Premier League: Crystal Palace vs Man Utd, 9:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Premier League: Chelsea vs Tottenham, 9:00am, beIN 1
- Premier League: Man City vs West Ham, 9:00am, POP-Up 2
- Premier League: Liverpool vs Watford, 9:00am, POP-Up 1
- French Cup: Lyon vs Caen, 9:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Copa Sudamericana: Monagas vs Pari, 11:15am, beIN 2
- Copa Sudamericana: Racing vs Corinthians, 1:30pm, beIN 2
- Copa Libertadores: Palestino vs Talleres, 1:30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Copa Libertadores: Atletico MG vs Defensor, 1:30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Friday 1 MARCH
- Copa Sudamericana: Guabria vs Macara, 1:30pm, beIN 2
- Copa Libertadores: Atletico Nacional vs Libertad, 1:30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Saturday 2 MARCH
- Bundesliga: Augsburg vs Dortmund, 8:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- EFL Championship: Leeds Utd vs West Brom, 8:45am, beIN 2
- Ligue 1: Bordeaux vs Montpellier, 8:45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- LaLiga: Rayo vs Girona, 9:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Sunday 3 March
- LaLiga: Espanyol vs Valladolid, 1:00am, beIN 2
- Premier League: Tottenham vs Arsenal, 1:30am, beIN 1
- EFL League 1: Southend vs Barnsley, 1:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Bundesliga: Schalke vs Dusseldorf, 3:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Bundesliga: Leverkusen vs Freiburg, 3:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Bundesliga: Frankfurt vs Hoffenheim, 3:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Bundesliga: Hertha vs Mainz, 3:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Bundesliga: Nuremburg vs Leipzig, 3:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Premier League: Brighton vs Huddersfield, 4:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Premier League: Burnley vs Crystal Palace, 4:00am, POP-Up 2
- Premier League: Man Utd vs Southampton, 4:00am, POP-Up 1
- Premier League: Wolves vs Cardiff, 4:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Premier League: Bournemouth vs Man City, 4:00am, beIN 1
- EFL Championship: Hull City vs Birmingham, 4:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- LaLiga: Villareal vs Alaves, 4:15am, beIN 2
- Ligue 1: Caen vs PSG, 5:00am, beIN CONNECT
- Premier League: West Ham vs Newcastle, 6:30am, beIN 1
- Bundesliga: Monchengladbach vs Bayern, 6:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- LaLiga: Huesca vs Sevilla, 6:30am, beIN 2
- Ligue 1: Angers vs Monaco, 8:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- LaLiga: Real Madrid vs Barcelona, 8:45am, beIN 2
Monday 4 March
- LaLiga Eibar vs Celta, midnight, beIN 2
- Premier League: Watford vs Leicester, 1:00am, beIN 1
- Ligue 1: Lille vs Dijon, 3:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Premier League: Fulham vs Chelsea, 3:05am, beIN 1
- Bundesliga: Stuttgart vs Hannover, 3:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- LaLiga: Real Betis vs Getafe, 4:15am, beIN 2
- Ligue 1: Lyon vs Toulose, 5:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Super Lig: Erzurumspor vs Galatasaray, 5:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Premier League: Everton vs Liverpool, 5:15am, beIN 1
- Bundesliga: Wolfsburg vs Bremen, 6:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- LaLiga: Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid, 6:30am, beIN 2
- LaLiga: Valencia vs Bilbao, 8:45am, beIN 2
- Ligue 1: Marseille vs Saint Etienne, 9:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT