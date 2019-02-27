Watch live this week on beIN SPORTS

Premier League
Real Madrid hosts fierce rival Barcelona in El Clasico, plus watch the North London derby and MORE LIVE on beIN SPORTS this week.

Monday 25 February

  • LaLiga: Leganes vs Valencia, 2:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • EFL League 1: Luton vs Coventry, 1:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • SPFL: Hamilton vs Rangers, 1:15am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Ligue 1: Nantes vs Bordeaux, 3:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Hannover vs Frankfurt, 3:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Atletico vs Villareal, 4:15am, beIN CONNECT
  • Ligue 1: Rennes vs Marseille, 5:00am, beIN CONNECT
  • Premier League: Arsenal vs Southampton, 03:05am, beIN 3
  • Premier League: Man Utd vs Liverpool, 03:05am, beIN 1
  • Carabao Cup Final: Chelsea vs Man City, 5:30am, beIN 2
  • Bundesliga: Dortmund vs Leverkusen, 6:00am, beIN CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Valladolid vs Betis, 6:30am, beIN CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Levante vs Real Madrid, 8:45am, beIN CONNECT
  • Ligue 1: Monaco vs Lyon, 9:00am, beIN CONNECT 

Tuesday 26 February

  • Super Lig: Besiktas vs Fenerbahce, 7:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Leipzig vs Hoffenheim, 8:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • EFL Championship: Nottingham Forest vs Derby, 8:45am, beIN 2
  • LaLiga: Girona vs Real Sociedad, 9:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Wednesday 27 February

  • Premier League: Cardiff vs Everton, 8:45am, POP-Up 1
  • Premier League: Huddersfield vs Wolves, 8:45am, POP-Up 2
  • Premier League: Leicester vs Brighton, 8:45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Premier League: Newcastle vs Burnley, 9:00am, beIN 1
  • French Cup: PSG vs Dijon, 9:10am, beIN 2
  • Copa Sudamericana: Santos vs CA River, 11:15am, beIN 2
  • Copa Libertadores: Caracas vs Melgar, 1:30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Copa Sudamericana: Fluminense vs Antofagasta, 1:30pm, beIN 2

Thursday 28 February

  • SPFL: Hearts vs Celtic, 8:45am, beIN 2
  • Premier League: Arsenal vs Bournemouth, 8:45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Premier League: Southampton vs Fulham, 8:45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Premier League: Crystal Palace vs Man Utd, 9:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Premier League: Chelsea vs Tottenham, 9:00am, beIN 1
  • Premier League: Man City vs West Ham, 9:00am, POP-Up 2
  • Premier League: Liverpool vs Watford, 9:00am, POP-Up 1
  • French Cup: Lyon vs Caen, 9:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Copa Sudamericana: Monagas vs Pari, 11:15am, beIN 2
  • Copa Sudamericana: Racing vs Corinthians, 1:30pm, beIN 2
  • Copa Libertadores: Palestino vs Talleres, 1:30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Copa Libertadores: Atletico MG vs Defensor, 1:30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Friday 1 MARCH

  • Copa Sudamericana: Guabria vs Macara, 1:30pm, beIN 2
  • Copa Libertadores: Atletico Nacional vs Libertad, 1:30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Saturday 2 MARCH

  • Bundesliga: Augsburg vs Dortmund, 8:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • EFL Championship: Leeds Utd vs West Brom, 8:45am, beIN 2
  • Ligue 1: Bordeaux vs Montpellier, 8:45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Rayo vs Girona, 9:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

 

Sunday 3 March

  • LaLiga: Espanyol vs Valladolid, 1:00am, beIN 2
  • Premier League: Tottenham vs Arsenal, 1:30am, beIN 1
  • EFL League 1: Southend vs Barnsley, 1:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Schalke vs Dusseldorf, 3:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Leverkusen vs Freiburg, 3:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Frankfurt vs Hoffenheim, 3:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Hertha vs Mainz, 3:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Nuremburg vs Leipzig, 3:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Premier League: Brighton vs Huddersfield, 4:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Premier League: Burnley vs Crystal Palace, 4:00am, POP-Up 2
  • Premier League: Man Utd vs Southampton, 4:00am, POP-Up 1
  • Premier League: Wolves vs Cardiff, 4:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Premier League: Bournemouth vs Man City, 4:00am, beIN 1
  • EFL Championship: Hull City vs Birmingham, 4:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Villareal vs Alaves, 4:15am, beIN 2
  • Ligue 1: Caen vs PSG, 5:00am, beIN CONNECT
  • Premier League: West Ham vs Newcastle, 6:30am, beIN 1
  • Bundesliga: Monchengladbach vs Bayern, 6:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Huesca vs Sevilla, 6:30am, beIN 2
  • Ligue 1: Angers vs Monaco, 8:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Real Madrid vs Barcelona, 8:45am, beIN 2

Monday 4 March

  • LaLiga Eibar vs Celta, midnight, beIN 2
  • Premier League: Watford vs Leicester, 1:00am, beIN 1
  • Ligue 1: Lille vs Dijon, 3:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Premier League: Fulham vs Chelsea, 3:05am, beIN 1
  • Bundesliga: Stuttgart vs Hannover, 3:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Real Betis vs Getafe, 4:15am, beIN 2
  • Ligue 1: Lyon vs Toulose, 5:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Super Lig: Erzurumspor vs Galatasaray, 5:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Premier League: Everton vs Liverpool, 5:15am, beIN 1
  • Bundesliga: Wolfsburg vs Bremen, 6:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid, 6:30am, beIN 2
  • LaLiga: Valencia vs Bilbao, 8:45am, beIN 2
  • Ligue 1: Marseille vs Saint Etienne, 9:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
