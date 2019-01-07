Watch live this week on beIN SPORTS

Premier League
Tottenham's Premier League blockbuster against Manchester United headlines another bumper week of football LIVE on beIN SPORTS this week.

Monday 7 January

  • LaLiga: Eibar v Villarreal, 12am beIN 2
  • Coupe de France: Andrezieux v Marseille, 12.15am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Sevilla v Atletico Madrid, 4.15am beIN 2
  • Coupe de France: Bordeaux v Le Havre, 5.15am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Real Madrid v Real Sociedad, 6.30am beIN 2
  • LaLiga: Getafe v Barcelona, 8.45am beIN 2
  • Coupe de France: GSI Pontivy v PSG, 8.45am beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Tuesday 8 January

  • Coupe de France: Lille v Sochaux, 8.55am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Celta Vigo v Athletic Bilbao, 9am beIN 2

Wednesday 9 January

  • Ligue 1: Nantes v Montpellier, 7am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Carabao Cup: Tottenham v Chelsea, 9am beIN 2
  • Coupe de la Ligue: Lyon v Strasbourg, 9am beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Thursday 10 January

  • Coupe de la Ligue: Monaco v Rennes, 6.45am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Carabao Cup: Manchester City v Burton, 8.45am beIN 2
  • Coupe de la Ligue: Bordeaux v Le Havre, 9.05am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Coupe de la Ligue: PSG v Guingamp, 9.05am beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Saturday 12 January

  • EFL: Leeds v Derby, 8.45am beIN 2
  • Ligue 1: Lyon v Reims, 8.45am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Rayo v Celta Vigo, 9am beIN SPORTS CONNECT

 

Sunday 13 January

  • LaLiga: Leganes v Huesca, 1am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Premier League: West Ham v Arsenal, 1.30am beIN 1
  • EFL: Wigan v Aston Villa, 3am beIN 2
  • Premier League: Brighton v Liverpool, 4am beIN 1
  • Premier League: Burnley v Fulham, 4am beIN POP-Up 1
  • Premier League: Cardiff v Huddersfield, 4am beIN POP-Up 2
  • Premier League: Crystal Palace v Watford, 4am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Premier League: Leicester v Southampton, 4am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Valencia v Real Sociedad, 4.15am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Ligue 1: Amiens v PSG, 5am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Premier League: Chelsea v Newcastle, 6.30am beIN 1
  • EFL: Millwall v Blackburn, 6.30am beIN 2
  • LaLiga: Girona v Alaves, 6.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Ligue 1: Caen v Lille, 8am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Villarreal v Getafe, 8.45am beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Monday 14 January

  • LaLiga: Atletico Madrid v Levante, 12am beIN 2
  • Ligue 1: Nantes v Rennes, 3am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Premier League: Everton v Bournemouth, 3.15am beIN 1
  • LaLiga: Bilbao v Sevilla, 4.15am beIN 2
  • Ligue 1: Toulouse v Strasbourg, 5am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Premier League: Tottenham v Manchester United, 5.30am beIN 1
  • LaLiga: Barcelona v Eibar, 6.30am beIN 2
  • LaLiga: Real Betis v Real Madrid, 8.45am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Ligue 1: Marseille v Monaco, 9am beIN 2

 

