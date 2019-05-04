Spurs implode as Cherries grab late win

Third-placed Spurs would have secured UEFA Champions League qualification for next season with a victory, but an inspired performance by 19-year-old Cherries debutant Mark Travers frustrated them to the point of implostion.

Son Heung-min was sent off just before the break after pushing Jefferson Lerma, and almost immediately after his introduction as a half-time substitute, Juan Foyth was given his marching orders for a poor challenge on Jack Simpson.

Spurs manfully held on until 90 minutes, but then allowed Nathan Ake to nod in the winner in the first minute of stoppage-time to register their third straight 1-0 defeat.

Mauricio Pochettino's side may now require a result against Everton four days after a trip to Amsterdam as its involvement in the UEFA Champions League both this season and next remains uncertain.