Salah hurt as nervy Liverpool keeps pace

Salah's availability for the crucial UEFA Champions League semi-final against Barcelona this week may be in doubt after he suffered a concerning head injury in a match that was full of drama.

It was Divock Origi that netted the winner in the 86th minute, providing the decisive touch to fellow substitute Xherdan Shaqiri's corner to lift Jurgen Klopp's side back two points ahead of Manchester City, which visits Leicester City on Tuesday (AEST) before the season comes to an end next weekend.

The Reds' were in trouble after Salomon Rondon fired in Newcastle's second equaliser in the 54th minute, which preceded Salah's withdrawal.

Virgil van Dijk put Liverpool in front but Christian Atsu equalised. It was Salah that again lifted the Reds into the lead before Rondon's strike, leaving Origi to come off the bench and salvage what could be a vital win from a breathless contest.