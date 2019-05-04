Palace win sees Cardiff relegated

Former Palace boss Neil Warnock's side is four points adrift of Brighton and Hove Albion with only one game remaining, which it will play against Manchester United at Old Trafford next weekend.

In-form Wilfried Zaha put the Eagles ahead after 28 minutes with a cool finish from 20 yards, but an own-goal from Palace defender Martin Kelly had the home side hoping of a comeback just three minutes later.

Michy Batshuayi's strike after 39 minutes put paid to that dream, however, and when Andros Townsend added a third 20 minutes from time, Cardiff's hopes were effectively over.



Bobby Reid scored a consolation in stoppage-time, but the Championship now awaits for Cardiff next season.