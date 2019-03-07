Alli set for Spurs return

The England midfielder sustained a hamstring problem during Spurs' win over Fulham in January but was finally able to join his team-mates on the training field this week.

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is now hopeful Alli could be involved in the Premier League this weekend, depending on how he comes through a final session on Friday.

"It's good news that he is going to be available," Pochettino said.

"We need to wait until tomorrow and the last training session but he is doing so well and I hope he can play on Saturday."

Tottenham's injury problems are starting to ease up, with Harry Kane and Eric Dier both back in action in recent matches.

But Kieran Trippier missed the midweek win at Borussia Dortmund with a gluteal strain, while Harry Winks was replaced at Signal Iduna Park due to a groin injury.

Trippier will continue to undergo treatment, but Winks – who sat out last weekend's north London derby draw against Arsenal - could yet face the Saints.

"I think Trips, no [for Southampton]. He suffered a small problem and I think he will be out," Pochettino said. "Harry we will assess tomorrow."