6 April
Newcastle United v Crystal Palace
Southampton v Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion
Watford v Fulham
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United
13 April
Brighton and Hove Albion v A.F.C. Bournemouth
Burnley v Cardiff City
Crystal Palace v Manchester City
Fulham v Everton
Liverpool v Chelsea
Southampton v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Watford v Arsenal
20 April
Arsenal v Crystal Palace
Cardiff City v Liverpool
Everton v Manchester United
Huddersfield Town v Watford
Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brighton and Hove Albion
27 APRIL
Liverpool v Huddersfield
Tottenham v West Ham
28THAPRIL
Crystal Palace v Everton
Fulham v Cardiff
Southampton v Bournemouth
Watford v Wolves
Brighton v Newcastle
Leicester v Arsenal
29 APRIL
Burnley v Man City Man Utd v Chelsea
4 MAY
Everton v Burnley
Bournemouth v Tottenham
5 MAY
West Ham v Southampton
Wolves v Fulham
Cardiff v Crystal Palace
Newcastle v Liverpool
6 MAY
Chelsea v Watford
Huddersfield v Man Utd
Arsenal v Brighton
13 MAY
Man City v Leicester
Brighton v Man City
Burnley v Arsenal
Crystal Palace v Bournemouth
Fulham v Newcastle
Leicester v Chelsea
Liverpool v Wolves
Man Utd v Cardiff
Southampton v Huddersfield
Tottenham v Everton
Watford v West Ham