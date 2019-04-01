The big matches continue in November LIVE and via catch-up on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Miss the game live? Here are the fixtures you can watch via catch up on beIN SPORTS CONNECT this month.

6 April

Newcastle United v Crystal Palace

Southampton v Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion

Watford v Fulham

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United

13 April

Brighton and Hove Albion v A.F.C. Bournemouth

Burnley v Cardiff City

Crystal Palace v Manchester City

Fulham v Everton

Liverpool v Chelsea

Southampton v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Watford v Arsenal

20 April

Arsenal v Crystal Palace

Cardiff City v Liverpool

Everton v Manchester United

Huddersfield Town v Watford

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brighton and Hove Albion

27 APRIL

Liverpool v Huddersfield

Tottenham v West Ham

28THAPRIL

Crystal Palace v Everton

Fulham v Cardiff

Southampton v Bournemouth

Watford v Wolves

Brighton v Newcastle

Leicester v Arsenal

29 APRIL

Burnley v Man City Man Utd v Chelsea

4 MAY

Everton v Burnley

Bournemouth v Tottenham

5 MAY

West Ham v Southampton

Wolves v Fulham

Cardiff v Crystal Palace

Newcastle v Liverpool

6 MAY

Chelsea v Watford

Huddersfield v Man Utd

Arsenal v Brighton

13 MAY

Man City v Leicester

Brighton v Man City

Burnley v Arsenal

Crystal Palace v Bournemouth

Fulham v Newcastle

Leicester v Chelsea

Liverpool v Wolves

Man Utd v Cardiff

Southampton v Huddersfield

Tottenham v Everton

Watford v West Ham