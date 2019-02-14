Simeone extends Atletico Madrid deal

Simeone's old deal was set to expire in 2020 but he has agreed new terms that reportedly makes him Atletico's top earner, with a salary higher even than that of star forward Antoine Griezmann.

The news comes after he extended his deal by two years in September 2017, having earlier agreed to reduce the length of his contract not long after Atletico's defeat in the 2016 Champions League final.

The Argentine is the most successful head coach in Atletico history, having led the club to seven titles during his seven-year stay.

August's UEFA Super Cup triumph over rivals Real Madrid added to their previous success in the competition in 2012, as well as a brace of Europa League titles, one Copa del Rey and a Supercopa de Espana.

Simeone's top achievement at the club remains the 2013-2014 LaLiga title and his side are in the hunt to challenge champion Barcelona again this season.