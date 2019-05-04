Celta takes advantage of weakened Barca

With the title already secured and a UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg against Liverpool to come this week, Barca rang the changes and rested its big-name stars, including both Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

Celta took full advantage, Maxi Gomez opening the scoring with a cool finish after 67 minutes and Iago Aspas adding a penalty two minutes from time.

The result lifted Celta to 14th, five points clear of the relegation zone, and condemned 19th-placed Rayo Vallecano to an immediate return to Segunda Division.

Barcelona lost not only the match but also Ousmane Dembele, who limped off with a hamstring injury after just six minutes, sparking fears he may not be fit for the Liverpool clash.