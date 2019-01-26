Atletico Madrid seals derby victory

First-half strikes from Antoine Griezmann and Saul Niguez sealed the points for Diego Simeone's side to keep the pressure on league leader Barcelona, as Getafe ended the match with nine men.

Atleti has never been beaten or even conceded a goal against its neighbour during Simeone's seven years in charge, and another positive result appeared inevitable once Griezmann broke the deadlock with his side's first shot of the match in the 27th minute.

Saul pounced to score a second before the break, which proved enough for Atleti, although a relatively comfortable outing was spoiled by the loss of Diego Godin to a thigh problem.

Only Atleti boasts a better defensive record than Getafe in LaLiga this season, and the visitors kept Simeone's side comfortably at bay until shortly before the half hour, when Griezmann collected Thomas Partey's pass and rifled home his 10th league goal of the season from just inside the box.

David Soria saved Atleti's next shot on target, Nikola Kalinic shooting straight at the keeper after a fine move involving Thomas and Lucas Hernandez, but Saul reacted quickest to sweep home the rebound and double the lead.

Getafe applied some pressure after the break without managing to trouble Jan Oblak, and Atleti youngster Victor Mollejo, on as a substitute for Kalinic, blasted narrowly over the bar within moments of his introduction.

Oblak made a good save to deny Samu Saiz, while Rodrigo made a mess of a late one-on-one, before Djene Dakonam and Leandro Cabrera were sent off in the dying minutes for earning second yellow cards.

Atletico's win, its 12th of the season in LaLiga, sees it close to within two points of leader Barcelona, having played a game more.

Ernesto Valverde's side will know it cannot afford many slip-ups as long as Atleti's form persists, making Monday's (AEDT) trip to neighbour Girona a potentially key encounter.

Getafe remains sixth in the table, but will drop below Real Betis if Quique Setien's side beats Athletic Bilbao.

Atleti faces a difficult trip to Real Betis next weekend, six days before the Madrid derby at Wanda Metropolitano. Getafe will meet Valencia in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday (NZDT) before resuming league duties at Levante four days later.