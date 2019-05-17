Watch the 2019 Copa America LIVE on beIN SPORTS

Joining the likes of perennial powerhouses Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Uruguay and Chile in the tournament will be invited AFC nations Qatar - the newly-crowned AFC Asian Cup champion - and Japan.

“We are delighted to have secured the rights to this year’s CONMEBOL Copa América football tournament in Australia and New Zealand – which beIN SPORTS will also exclusively broadcast in France, the Middle East and North Africa – as we continue to bring the best of South American football to our customers all around the world," Mike Kerr, managing director of beIN Asia Pacific, said.

Host nation Brazil opens the tournament against Bolivia on 15 June AEST, with the final to be contested at Rio de Janeiro's iconic Maracana on 8 July.

“CONMEBOL Copa América is one of the most vibrant and colourful tournaments in world football. Subscribers in Australia and New Zealand will now be able to watch South American national teams, including Brazil and Argentina, on the international stage, which will inspire and entertain football fans across Australasia.