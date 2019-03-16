Wolves dump United out of FA Cup

It is the first time Nuno Espirito Santo's side has reached the last four of the competition since 1997-1998 and it thoroughly deserved the victory over an insipid United team.

Jimenez fired home inside a crowded area after 70 minutes before Jota turned Luke Shaw inside out to add a second six minutes later and put the game beyond United.

🇲🇽 | @Raul_Jimenez9 spins and buries it in the bottom corner! pic.twitter.com/G0fP3ctsih — The Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) March 16, 2019

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side, which had won nine away games in a row before last weekend's Premier League defeat to Arsenal, did find a late consolation through Marcus Rashford but can have no complaints with the result.