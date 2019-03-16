Premier League
Wolves dump United out of FA Cup

Wolverhampton Wanderers sealed an FA Cup semi-final spot as goals from Raul Jimenez and Diogo Jota saw off Manchester United 2-1 at Molineux.

It is the first time Nuno Espirito Santo's side has reached the last four of the competition since 1997-1998 and it thoroughly deserved the victory over an insipid United team.

Jimenez fired home inside a crowded area after 70 minutes before Jota turned Luke Shaw inside out to add a second six minutes later and put the game beyond United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side, which had won nine away games in a row before last weekend's Premier League defeat to Arsenal, did find a late consolation through Marcus Rashford but can have no complaints with the result. 

