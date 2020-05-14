WTA : Jelena Dokic a perdu 53 kilos

Une véritable métamorphose. Jelena Dokic a publié sur Instagram des clichés retraçant son impressionnante perte de poids, elle qui a pesé jusqu’à 120 kilos et en a perdu 53 en 18 mois. "J'avais l'habitude de manger de façon excessive, puis de me laisser mourir de faim. De trop m'entraîner, puis de ne pas m'entraîner du tout. Et je me sentais triste et coupable. C'était un cercle vicieux et le plus inquiétant, c’est que je ne m'aimais pas", écrit-elle en légende de ces photos.





Révélée à 16 ans



"Mais je ne suis pas là pour me vanter du poids que j’ai perdu", poursuit l’ancienne numéro 4 mondiale, aujourd’hui âgé de 37 ans, et qui a "travaillé dur" pour en arriver là et a voulu raconter son expérience afin que d’autres puissent en profiter. Une prise de poids consécutive à l’arrêt prématuré de sa carrière, en 2014, après plusieurs blessures dont une au poignet. Et l’Australienne, révélée en 1999 à Wimbledon, où, à 16 ans, elle avait atteint les quarts de finale en balayant au passage la numéro un mondiale Martina Hingis, aimerait bien rejouer.





"J'adorerais rejouer"



"Je dis toujours : « Il ne faut jamais dire jamais ». Donc pourquoi pas, a-t-elle déclaré à la chaîne australienne Channel Nine. J’ai joué le tournoi des Légendes à l’Open d’Australie, et c’était la première fois que je rejouais depuis que j’ai arrêté. Et en fait, j’ai plutôt bien joué, même à la volée. Et ça faisait du bien de revenir là-bas et de jouer un peu au tennis. Donc j’adorerais rejouer, même si c’est en double ou lors des matches des Légendes, et avoir la chance de revenir à nouveau sur un court." Pour imiter Tatiana Golovin et Kim Clijsters, qui ont-elles aussi récemment tenté un come-back sur le circuit ?