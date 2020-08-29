WTA - Cincinnati : Osaka forfait, Azarenka titrée

CINCINNATI (délocalisé à New York, Etats-Unis, WTA Premier 5, dur extérieur, 1 905 689€)
Tenante du titre : Madison Keys (USA)
Finale
Azarenka (BIE) bat Osaka (JAP, n°4, WC) par forfait
Demi-finales
Osaka (JAP, n°4, WC) bat Mertens (BEL, n°14) : 6-2, 7-6 (5)
Azarenka (BIE) bat Konta (GBR, n°8) : 4-6, 6-4, 6-1
Quarts de finale
Mertens (BEL, n°14) bat Pegula (USA, Q) : 6-1, 6-3
Osaka (JAP, n°4, WC) bat Kontaveit (EST, n°12) : 4-6, 6-2, 7-5
Konta (GBR, n°8) bat Sakkari (GRE, n°13) : 6-4, 6-3
Azarenka (BIE) bat Jabeur (TUN) : 7-6 (9), 6-2
