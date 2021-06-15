Après Marie Bouzkova et Donna Vekic lundi, quatre autres tête de série ont rallié le deuxième tour du tournoi de Birmingham mardi. Shuai Zhang, la n°6, finaliste du tournoi de Nottingham dimanche, avait ouvert le bal. Ons Jabeur, Daria Kasatkina et Jelena Ostapenko lui ont emboîté le pas. La Chinoise, 36eme mondiale, s'est défaite de la 152eme, Vitalia Diatchenko, en s'imposant 6-2, 7-5 en 1h20 dans un match marqué par onze breaks, où elle a réussi le break décisif à 5-5 dans le deuxième set avant de conclure facilement sur sa mise en jeu. Elle affrontera Heather Watson au tour suivant. Kasatkina (n°4) s'est imposée dans la douleur face à la Slovène Polona Hercog (4-6, 6-3, 6-3). Elle sera opposée à l'Ukrainienne Kostyuk. La Canadienne Fernandez attend, quant à elle, Ons Jabeur (n°2) après le succès facile de la Tunisienne face à l'Américaine McNally (6-4, 6-2). La route des quarts de finale tiendra en ce qui concerne Ostapenko (n°5) à une victoire contre la qualifiée tchèque Martincova. La Lettone s'est chauffée mardi en expédiant l'Américaine Davis (6-4, 6-1).

Mertens plie après trois tie-breaks

En revanche, le tournoi est déjà terminé pour la tête de série n°1, Elise Mertens, qui s'est inclinée après trois tie-breaks et 3h12 de jeu contre l'Australienne Ajla Tomljanovic. La Belge a pourtant servi 14 aces, mais elle a également commis 12 doubles-fautes et s'est fait breaker quatre fois. Elle pourra avoir des regrets car elle a eu une balle de set à 5-4 dans le premier set, avant de le perdre au tie-break (7-5). Dans le deuxième, elle a encore manqué trois balles de set à 5-4 et 6-5 mais a fini par remporter la manche au jeu décisif (7-5). Enfin, dans le dernier set, aucune joueuse ne s'est procurée de balle de break, et l'Australienne l'a finalement emporté 7-4 au tie-break. Quel combat !



BIRMINGHAM (Grande-Bretagne, WTA 250, gazon, 194 268€)

Tenante du titre (2019) : Ashleigh Barty (AUS)



2eme tour

Tomljanovic (AUS) - Vandeweghe (USA, Q)

Garcia (FRA) - Bouzkova (RTC, n°8)

Kasatkina (RUS, n°4) - Kostyuk (UKR)

Martincova (RTC, Q) - Ostapenko (LET, n°5)



Zhang (CHN, n°6) - Watson (GBR)

Giorgi (ITA) - Vekic (CRO, n°3)

Ferro (FRA, n°7) ou Mladenovic (FRA) - Potapova (RUS)

Fernandez (CAN) - Jabeur (TUN, n°2)





1er tour

Tomljanovic (AUS) bat Mertens (BEL, n°1) : 7-6 (5), 6-7 (5), 7-6 (4)

Vandeweghe (USA, Q) bat Kr.Pliskova (RTC) : 6-4, 7-6 (1)

Garcia (FRA) bat Dart (GBR, WC) : 7-5, 4-6, 6-4

Bouzkova (RTC, n°8) bat Hsieh (TPE) : 3-6, 6-1, 6-2



Kasatkina (RUS, n°4) bat Hercog (SLO) : 4-6, 6-3, 6-3

Kostyuk (UKR) bat Brengle (USA) : 4-6, 7-5, 6-3

Martincova (RTC, Q) bat Stosur (AUS, WC) : 6-3, 6-4

Ostapenko (LET, n°5) bat Davis (USA) : 6-4, 6-1



Zhang (CHN, n°6) bat Diatchenko (RUS, Q) : 6-2, 7-5

Watson (GBR) bat Golubic (SUI) : 3-6, 6-2, 6-2

Giorgi (ITA) bat Gatto-Monticone (ITA, Q) : 6-3, 6-0

Vekic (CRO, n°3) bat Jones (GBR, WC) : 6-1, 6-3



Ferro (FRA, n°7) - Mladenovic (FRA)

Potapova (RUS) bat Stojanovic (SER) : 5-7, 7-6 (8), 6-4

Fernandez (CAN) bat Wang (CHN, Q) : 7-5, 6-3

Jabeur (TUN, n°2) bat McNally (USA) : 6-4, 6-2