Mertens plie après trois tie-breaks
En revanche, le tournoi est déjà terminé pour la tête de série n°1, Elise Mertens, qui s'est inclinée après trois tie-breaks et 3h12 de jeu contre l'Australienne Ajla Tomljanovic. La Belge a pourtant servi 14 aces, mais elle a également commis 12 doubles-fautes et s'est fait breaker quatre fois. Elle pourra avoir des regrets car elle a eu une balle de set à 5-4 dans le premier set, avant de le perdre au tie-break (7-5). Dans le deuxième, elle a encore manqué trois balles de set à 5-4 et 6-5 mais a fini par remporter la manche au jeu décisif (7-5). Enfin, dans le dernier set, aucune joueuse ne s'est procurée de balle de break, et l'Australienne l'a finalement emporté 7-4 au tie-break. Quel combat !
BIRMINGHAM (Grande-Bretagne, WTA 250, gazon, 194 268€)
Tenante du titre (2019) : Ashleigh Barty (AUS)
2eme tour
Tomljanovic (AUS) - Vandeweghe (USA, Q)
Garcia (FRA) - Bouzkova (RTC, n°8)
Kasatkina (RUS, n°4) - Kostyuk (UKR)
Martincova (RTC, Q) - Ostapenko (LET, n°5)
Zhang (CHN, n°6) - Watson (GBR)
Giorgi (ITA) - Vekic (CRO, n°3)
Ferro (FRA, n°7) ou Mladenovic (FRA) - Potapova (RUS)
Fernandez (CAN) - Jabeur (TUN, n°2)
1er tour
Tomljanovic (AUS) bat Mertens (BEL, n°1) : 7-6 (5), 6-7 (5), 7-6 (4)
Vandeweghe (USA, Q) bat Kr.Pliskova (RTC) : 6-4, 7-6 (1)
Garcia (FRA) bat Dart (GBR, WC) : 7-5, 4-6, 6-4
Bouzkova (RTC, n°8) bat Hsieh (TPE) : 3-6, 6-1, 6-2
Kasatkina (RUS, n°4) bat Hercog (SLO) : 4-6, 6-3, 6-3
Kostyuk (UKR) bat Brengle (USA) : 4-6, 7-5, 6-3
Martincova (RTC, Q) bat Stosur (AUS, WC) : 6-3, 6-4
Ostapenko (LET, n°5) bat Davis (USA) : 6-4, 6-1
Zhang (CHN, n°6) bat Diatchenko (RUS, Q) : 6-2, 7-5
Watson (GBR) bat Golubic (SUI) : 3-6, 6-2, 6-2
Giorgi (ITA) bat Gatto-Monticone (ITA, Q) : 6-3, 6-0
Vekic (CRO, n°3) bat Jones (GBR, WC) : 6-1, 6-3
Ferro (FRA, n°7) - Mladenovic (FRA)
Potapova (RUS) bat Stojanovic (SER) : 5-7, 7-6 (8), 6-4
Fernandez (CAN) bat Wang (CHN, Q) : 7-5, 6-3
Jabeur (TUN, n°2) bat McNally (USA) : 6-4, 6-2